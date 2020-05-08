Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $89.50. 3,911,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

