Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 16.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 5.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 105,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Ecolab by 51.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $197.76. 1,018,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,128,574. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Argus cut their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

