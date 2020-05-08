Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 146.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,983,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,314. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Loop Capital cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

