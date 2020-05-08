Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 227.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,717,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,157. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.83.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

