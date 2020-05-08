Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,662,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909,401 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after acquiring an additional 640,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.77. 925,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,457. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.49. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.63.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.