Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 843.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $102.27. 409,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,204. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

