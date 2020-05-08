Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after buying an additional 654,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after buying an additional 516,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,182,000 after buying an additional 367,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.27. 5,281,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,338. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

