Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 166.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,255 shares of company stock worth $6,346,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,536,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,410,010. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

