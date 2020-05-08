Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.60. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

In other Cigna news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,891 shares of company stock worth $24,964,905. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

