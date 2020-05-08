Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.58. 900,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

