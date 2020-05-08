Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. 5,586,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,832,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

