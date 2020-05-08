Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 54,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.6% in the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 5,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA traded up $7.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.07. 634,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.79.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

