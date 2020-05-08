Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 4,950 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 1,182,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $785.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). InMode had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $40.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.