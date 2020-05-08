Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup reduced their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. 1,514,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,345. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.36. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.