Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,100 Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Science Applications International by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Science Applications International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Shares of SAIC traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. 518,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,830. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.07. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene acquired 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

