Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.18–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $91-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.97 million.

NYSE AYX traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.82. 2,512,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,537.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.27.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $680,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $138,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,458 shares of company stock worth $66,493,094. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

