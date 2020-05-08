Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS.

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.01. 42,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,996. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Amc Networks from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

