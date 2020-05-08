American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. TheStreet lowered American Electric Power from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.47.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. 1,213,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

