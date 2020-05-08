Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Up 6.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) shot up 6.8% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $18.79, 403,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 249,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 15.18%.

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $65,531.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,593.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $81,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,115,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $801.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

