Analysts Expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. Dmc Global reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NASDAQ BOOM traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 196,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $442,332.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth about $22,288,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth about $20,924,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter worth about $6,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dmc Global by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,011,000.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

