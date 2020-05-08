Analysts Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT at $36.67

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

TCBK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. 93,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

