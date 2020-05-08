ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

ANSS traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.02. 566,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,917. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

