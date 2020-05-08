Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Decreased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Anthem by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Anthem by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $187,621,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.85.

ANTM traded up $8.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.33. The stock had a trading volume of 968,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

