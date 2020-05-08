Aperture Investors LLC Invests $10.42 Million in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 270,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,000. Etsy comprises 4.1% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Etsy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.59. 6,816,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $212,952.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,567.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,952 shares of company stock worth $19,536,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

