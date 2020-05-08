Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.23, approximately 1,132,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,139,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $149,466.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,191 shares of company stock worth $1,273,546. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 127.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 129.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

