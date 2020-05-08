Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

