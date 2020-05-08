ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut ARC Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

AETUF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 2,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,294. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.75. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.69 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

