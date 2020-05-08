Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Shares Up 7.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.00, 1,326,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 862,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $263,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,059 shares of company stock worth $25,589,525. 151.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 68.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,037,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

