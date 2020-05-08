Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Earnings Results

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 62.42% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore International Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.08-3.26 EPS.

ATKR stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.95. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.