Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.08-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.629-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $24.19 on Friday. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.95.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 62.42%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit