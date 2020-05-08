Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.08-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.629-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

NYSE:ATKR opened at $24.19 on Friday. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.95.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 62.42%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.