Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.50, approximately 1,212,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 720,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,976.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

