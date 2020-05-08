Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.50, approximately 1,212,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 720,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,976.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
