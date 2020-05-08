Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) shares were down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.09 and last traded at $96.55, approximately 1,121,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,023,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.77.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.53.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

