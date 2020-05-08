Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31, 4,526,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 377% from the average session volume of 948,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on Avinger from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 200.27% and a negative net margin of 213.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Avinger Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.52% of Avinger worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

