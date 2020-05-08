Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.