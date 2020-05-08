Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. 44,808,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,920,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.