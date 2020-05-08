Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,366 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 149,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $17,445,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 79,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 84,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 877,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,633,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 51,820,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,066,586. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

