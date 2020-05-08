Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €80.82 ($93.98).

BAYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

BAYN stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching €57.99 ($67.43). The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,326 shares. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.75.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

