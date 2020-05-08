Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €80.82 ($93.98).

BAYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

BAYN stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching €57.99 ($67.43). The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,326 shares. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.75.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit