Bayerische Motoren Werke’s (BAMXF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

