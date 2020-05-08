Baytex Energy’s (BTE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$0.50 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.35.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:BTE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.40. 4,050,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 million and a PE ratio of -18.18.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$445.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.