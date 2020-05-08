BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5883 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

BCE has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. BCE has a payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. 874,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,039. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. CIBC dropped their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

