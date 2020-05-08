Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 4.0% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.25. 1,258,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.03. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

