Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BYND stock traded up $11.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.73. 20,002,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,748,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.63.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,964. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bernstein Bank downgraded Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

