BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Announces Earnings Results

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.78 million.

NYSEAMERICAN BGSF traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 88,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,892. BG Staffing has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

