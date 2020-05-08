Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163,714 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $74,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,255. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

