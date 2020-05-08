Bitrue Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $638,016.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.03460322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010047 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. It was first traded on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 997,296,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,396,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

