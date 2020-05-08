Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 31,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLKB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

