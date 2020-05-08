Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.
Blackrock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. Blackrock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,765. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.
In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan purchased 60,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $146,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blackrock Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.
Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
