Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Blackrock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. Blackrock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,765. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 108.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan purchased 60,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $146,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blackrock Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

