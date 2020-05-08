BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $576,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,745 shares of company stock worth $73,059,504 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $13.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $497.39. 537,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,597. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

