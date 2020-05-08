Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s share price rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.88, approximately 1,881,974 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,269,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

The stock has a market cap of $982.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $70,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $198,578. 23.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

