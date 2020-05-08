Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPMC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

